Give pour-over coffee a shot for under $13 with this OXO brewer (Matching 2021 low)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker for $12.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $17, this is matching the 2021 low, within about $1 or so of the lowest price ever recorded at Amazon, and the best we can find. This is a great way to try pour-over brewing for the first time without breaking the bank, or just to refresh your aging machine. The OXO model above requires little to no effort beyond dropping some coffee and water in there. The auto-drip setup takes care of everything from there with a “precise hole pattern to distribute water evenly over coffee grounds.” Easy to read measurement markings line the 12-ounce tank and are complemented by the dual function lid that “helps retain heat while brewing and can also be used a drip tray.” Rated 4+ stars at Bed Bath and Beyond, where it fetches $17. More details below.

You’ll want to make sure you have a package of paper filters laying around as well. This 40-pack of Melitta #2 Cone Coffee Filters comes in at around $4 Prime shipped on Amazon and will slide right into your new OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker with ease.

Then swing by our home goods hub for more kitchen and household essential deals. You’ll find a host of Germ Guardian air purifiers marked down in today’s Gold Box as well as this 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set, the Caribou portable camp stove, and a collection of Amazon’s ‘Made in the USA’ WAG dog treats and food from just $4. Just make sure you don’t miss today’s Home Depot smart home sale for some deep deals on the Nest Learning Thermostat and much more to ready your space for winter.

More on the OXO Brew Pour-Over Coffee Maker:

Creates consistent, flavorful cups of pour-over coffee with minimal effort

Auto-drip tank precisely controls the water flow rate for a consistent, well-balanced brew, there’s no need to stand by with a kettle

Water tank features a precise hole pattern to distribute water evenly over coffee grounds

2 different hole sizes automatically regulate water distribution for ideal brew time

Measurement markings on Tank show exactly how much water to add up to 12 Ounce

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

