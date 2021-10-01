Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount PRO drops back down to $36.50 + more from $30

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO for iPhone 12 and 13 models at $36.59 shipped. Still among the very first discounts, this is within a few cents of the all-time low and the lowest total we can find. Belkin’s latest MagSafe car accessory launched earlier this spring with support for all iPhone 12 and 13 models alongside an Apple MagSafe-ready design. As the name suggests, it neatly carries your device with a vent clip to keep your display at eye level while on the road. That’s on top of “intuitive cable management keeps your charging cable* conveniently within reach, so you never run low on power.” Learn more in our launch coverage here and head below for even more.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand at $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. This entry into the Belkin lineup delivers much of the same magnetic wireless charging you’d expect, with an upright stand design that allows you to keep an eye on your iPhone 12 or 13 while it’s juicing back up.

Just make sure you browse through our recent roundup of the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13 and more. And then go check out our hands-on review for Spigen’s MagSafe ArcField Wireless Charger after you dive into our coverage of iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe chargers and Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe variant as well.

More on the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO:

Air vent car mount solution reimagined specifically for iPhone 13, 12, Pro, Pro Max, Mini,

Safe, powerful MagSafe connection with high-quality base and vent clip keeps your device safely in place while driving

View in any orientation for optimized access to charging, streaming, talking, and navigation

The Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe has been tested to attach securely to most standard car vents. You should ensure that Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe can attach securely in your particular vehicle’s vents prior to use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!