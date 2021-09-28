iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe chargers debut with premium designs for iPhone 13

Today, iOttie is finally refreshing its lineup of popular smartphone car mounts with the first offering geared toward Apple’s latest handsets. Arriving with MagSafe for the very first time, iOttie Velox series delivers three different form-factors for charging an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at home, in the car, or on the go. Head below for all of the details.

iOttie debuts new Velox MagSafe collection

First up in the new MagSafe-ready iOttie Velox series is the Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount. It sports a pretty slim design as far as other models on the market go, which has a soft-touch exterior that feels much more premium that what you’ll see elsewhere. Though in terms of the charging capabilities to back that form-factor up, there’s still the expected 7.5W power output to a handset.

It’s specifically designed to pair with your existing iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series smartphone, and is able to hold up everything from the compact mini to larger Pro Max versions of either device. And to complete the package, there’s a bundled USB-C car charger and cable, giving you everything needed out of the box.

Now available for purchase, you can pick up the iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount for $54.95. You can go score it right now courtesy of iOttie’s own online storefront.

New MagSafe Power Bank from the iOttie Velox series, too

Alongside the Velow Air Vent Mount, iOttie is also bringing much of that same MagSafe charging prowess to another new form-factor. Its Velow Wireless Power Bank arrives with much of the same design as found on the in-car counterpart, but snaps right onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 for refueling on the go.

Today’s unveils are just the latest in brands getting in on the MagSafe power bank game, and Velox looks to mix things up with some notable inclusions. For starters, there is that more premium design with a soft-touch plastic exterior, which pairs with a 5000mAh internal battery. While you’ll find a USB-C port for topping off the accessory, that same port can also dish out power to a smartphone or other device.

Pricing on the new iOttie Velox MagSafe Power Bank arrives at the same going rate as the car mount of $54.95. Though this accessory won’t be shipping until later this fall. It is expected that we’ll see the upcoming release launch in November as of now. So stay tuned for all of the details on that release.

There is also going to be a 2-in-1 iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Stand on the way, though there’s no current indication of when it’ll officially be shipping. It’ll likely arrive alongside the power bank, though pricing has yet to be noted.

9to5Toys‘ take:

iOttie sent over one of its new Velox MagSafe Car Mounts, which I got to take for spin over the past weekend on a trip into New York City. A more in-depth review will be coming soon, though I am quite impressed by my initial hands-on look. The overall build is notably better than other offerings I have used in the past, and the magnetic holding power is quite nice, too. iOttie may not be the first brand to release any of these accessories, but their arrivals seem to certainly be worth the wait.

Though I do wish there was a dashboard version to go with the air vent mount design. Otherwise, this is quite the compelling release and lives up to the standard and expectations I’ve had for iOttie gear for the past several years.

