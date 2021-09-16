Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger sports a fabric and aluminum build

Today, Anker is expanding its lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories with a new charger just in time for the iPhone 13. Arriving as its most stylish offering yet, the new Anker PowerWave Select+ delivers a fabric design with an aluminum frame and is now available for purchase. Head below for all of the details.

Anker debuts premium PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger

Anker’s stable of MagSafe-compatible accessories have long been full of go-to offerings for just about every form factor. While they lack the full 15W speeds found on official gear, the added savings are certainly worth the trade-off for some. Enter the new PowerWave Select+, which continues that legacy while still managing to deliver Anker’s most premium offering yet.

First things first, this new release can dish out 7.5W speeds to your handset, and is compatible with both the existing iPhone 12 and upcoming iPhone 13 lineups. It pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable, which is pretty similar to what we’ve seen previously from the lineup.

As for what’s actually different this time around, Anker is introducing a much more premium design into the collection. Sporting an aluminum frame, it looks to match the overall form-factor of Apple’s official offering. The PowerWave Select+ features a fabric cover for even more unique stylings.

Now available for purchase

Now available for purchase for Amazon, it is in stock and ready to ship. Fitting its more premium aesthetics, the Anker PowerWave Select+ MagSafe Charger enters at a $29.99 price point to match. It still undercuts the list price of Apple’s official offering, though is higher than some of the more basic offerings from the brand like its PowerWave Lite.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Throughout 2021, and really since Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 last year, Anker has been rolling out new additions to its lineup of MagSafe chargers. Now, right before the iPhone 13 drops, shoppers have yet another offering to choose from. While I can’t help but find the more premium price tag to be a bit underwhelming for the 7.5W charging speeds, the design is certainly pretty slick.

