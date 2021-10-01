Crucial’s P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD nears low at $100 shipped

-
Save $20 $100

Amazon is offering Crucial’s P5 NVMe M.2 1TB Internal Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Originally going for $180, though recently closer to $120, today’s $20 cut matches the second-best price we’ve tracked at just $4 shy of the all-time low. Boasting read and write speeds up to 3,400MB/s, this budget-friendly SSD also packs 3D NAND technology and a 1TB storage capacity. Perfect for designers, or gamers looking to upgrade their rig without breaking the bank, this popular SSD is rated 4.7/5 stars from over 300 Best Buy customers.

Looking for something more in budget? This WD Blue SSD is a rock-solid option to get your PC up and running without breaking the bank. Reaching speeds of up to 2,600MB/s, the 500GB model rings up at only $50, and still offers 3D NAND technology as well as some relatively high speeds for gaming, designing, and more.

Of course, it’s tough to beat the performance of WD’s flagship SN850 at low of $180. While maybe not the most affordable SSD on the market, it’s undoubtedly one of the strongest with speeds up to 7,000MB/s, PS5 compatibility, and a full terabyte of storage. Right now you can still score this at $50 off the usual rate, or check out even more internal SSD deals there from $65.

Crucial P5 NVMe M.2 SSD features:

  • Innovative 3D NAND and cutting-edge controller technology, with read and write performance up to 3400/3000MB/s, pushing the limits of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe for tech enthusiasts, professional designers, and serious gamers
  • Capable of enhancing data security and management with rapid, full-drive encryption, helping protect your data without performance degradation

Bring home JBL’s Tune 510 wireless headphones at ...
Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece “kitchen in a b...
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless pole chainsaw tackles tall...
Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card with 4K60 passthrou...
This $5.50 sleeve holds most iPad models, Android table...
DEWALT’s popular 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set hits b...
Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger with 30W deli...
Metabo’s 10-inch sliding double compound miter sa...
