Metabo's 10-inch sliding double compound miter saw gets chopped to 2021 low at $299

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Sliding Double Compound Miter Saw for $299 shipped. Also at Lowe’s. Down from $389 at Lowe’s and $369 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked. If you’re ready to upgrade to a higher-end miter saw from your standard 10-inch model, this is a great choice. It expands the standard capacity of a non-sliding 10-inch miter saw to a whopping 12.5-inches, which is more than double what the other models offer. Plus, there’s a laser so you know exactly where the blade will land. Rated 4/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for more.

If you’re just getting started with woodworking or DIY projects, we recommend saving the cash and opting for a non-sliding saw. This 10-inch miter saw from Metabo HPT, the same company as above, is available for just $130 at Amazon. While it maxes out at right under 6-inches for cutting width, you’ll find that the 6-inch capacity is more than enough to get your projects started.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save. Most notable right now is the 6-pack of Amazon Basics clamps. A woodworker can never have enough clamps, so adding these to your collection will ensure that you always have at least six extra. Right now you can pick them up for $16, which is a 24% discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Metabo HPT 10-inch Sliding Miter Saw:

  • 10″ Sliding Miter Saw with Dual Bevel and Laser
  • 0-60° miter angle to the right and 0-55°miter angle to the left for ultra-flexibility
  • 0-48 degree bevel angle range to the right & left allows user to quickly and easily flip the saw blade, and leave the material in place
  • Laser Marker System increases cutting accuracy

