Snag six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime shipped (New low, 24% off)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsAmazon Basics
24% off $16

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 6-piece Trigger Clamp Set for $16.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Amazon’s affordable 6-piece clamp kit is bound to come in handy for woodworking and a wide variety of other project types. Each unit features non-marring grip pads to ensure scratches and scuffs aren’t left behind. You’ll get four 4-inch and two 6-inch bar clamps that can distribute up to 100 pounds of force. A one-handed trigger makes it a cinch to quickly release each clamp.

If spring clamps will satisfy your needs, check out this Amazon 14-piece set at $12 Prime shipped. You’ll get a variety of sizes that range from 3-3/8 to 6-1/2 inches. Each unit wields integrated pads to protect surfaces being gripped. As with the deal above, this set is backed by a 1-year Amazon warranty.

Once you’re finished, be sure to also have a look at this 20-pack of Amazon Basics Steel Spring Clamps at under $9.50 along with a couple of LED headlamps at $4.50 each. Other deals currently gracing our DIY and outdoor tools guide include a 100-piece drill and driver bit set at $20.50, a 12-pack of Bosch jigsaw blades at under $5, and even this 40-piece ratcheting socket wrench set for $11.

Amazon Basics 6-piece Trigger Clamp Set features:

  • 6-piece trigger clamp set includes 4-inch clamps (x2) and 6-inch clamps (x4)
  • 4-inch clamp delivers 22 pounds of clamping force; 6-inch clamp delivers 100 pounds of clamping force
  • Non-marring pads provide a firm grip and protect surfaces from damage; one-handed trigger for instant clamp release

