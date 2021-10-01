Tested: Hands-on with Spigen’s dual 40W ArcStation Pro USB-C wall charger

After recently taking a hands-on look at the MagSafe ArcField Wireless Charger, today we are diving in on the Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger. Known as the ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger, this is Spigen’s tiny-GaN wall charger with up to 40W output, USB-C ports, and compatibility with 20W MagSafe gear. While expensive direct, pricing on Amazon is quite digestible considering the dual output here, and with iPhone 13 out in the wild now, we thought it was a fitting time to take a closer look. Head below for our Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger review in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger review

You’re looking at a tiny (1.91 x 1.09 x 1.86 inches) Spigen wall charger here with a sort of rounded rectangle form factor and a semi-smooth, stark white plastic finish. The dual port charging solution carries some light Spigen branding on either side with a nice blue LED in front when it’s plugged in. You’ll also find a particularly handy folding plug mechanism to tuck the rings away.

As for its power capabilities, this is 40W total output charger spread across both USB-C ports. That essentially results to 30W of power when only one port is in use or 20W on each port when both are connected. It also uses Gallium Nitride (GaN) Technology to keep the design particularly compact, with less heat and better efficiency overall.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Dual port design to charge two devices at the same time

Easily portable with travel-friendly foldable prongs

Blue LED indicator to alert you when powered on

Provides the 20W output for MagSafe compatibility

Compatible with most mobile USB Type C Devices

1.91 x 1.09 x 1.86 inches

Single Port 1: USB-C 30W

Single Port 2: USB-C 30W

Simultaneous Port 1+2: 20W+20W= 40W Max

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes down to it, this is a well-made wall charger with 40W output and USB-C cables made by Spigen. There’s not much to say and not a whole lot to complain about. It does its job and looks pretty good doing it. With pricing coming down on Amazon quite drastically in comparison to the regular $50 price tag direct from Spigen, it’s really only $10 more than Apple’s basic single port 20W charger with much of the same capabilities and then some.

If I had to find some negatives here, I might suggest that blue LED on the front is a bit overbearing if you’re using it at night in a dark room where that might be distracting, but it is otherwise a welcome addition that adds a bit of flair to an otherwise quite bland-looking product category overall.

On that same note, the bottom side of the charger is littered with legal talk and all of those ugly tech standard logos we’ve come to know and hate on other gear. Due to the rounded rectangular nature of the housing, these markings almost crawl up the side of the device, leaving them mildly visual if you’re paying attention. A minor gripe and potentially something Spigen couldn’t avoid here, but still a little bit unsightly regardless.

But beyond that, the experience has been a solid one, if a little bit unremarkable overall. But then again, wall chargers really aren’t supposed to be exciting, are they? Solid operation, well built, and possibly a touch too expensive by comparison to Apple’s completely clean solution, but it’s something to consider for anyone looking to score a dual charger with 20W on both ports simultaneously who doesn’t trust the smaller, lesser-known brands with lower price points.

