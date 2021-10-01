Woot’s latest 1-day-only sale discounts ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat to $150 + more from $70

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of ecobee heating and cooling gear from $70 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat with Sensor for $149.99. Down from its $249 list price, today’s deal matches our previous mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. ecobee4 delivers HomeKit control as well as built-in Alexa. Alongside that, this thermostat also learns your routine so it can figure out your heating or cooling schedule as needed. The bundled sensors can be used to help tailor your home’s heating and cooling based on the temperature of each individual room, and not just where the thermostat is located. You can learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Check out Woot’s landing page for other deals and head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching ecobee’s built-in smarts and touchscreen display, you can save some serious cash. We’d recommend checking out Emerson’s Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $96 at Amazon. Sporting a more traditional design, you’ll still enjoy HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility here without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that you can still add a Dyson Hot+Cool Link air purifier, heater, and fan to your room or office for the winter. On sale for $280 right now, you’ll find that this model normally goes for $620. Shipping to your door in refurbished condition, you’ll find a full six month warranty included with your purchase as well.

More about ecobee4:

Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years. It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire.

