Score a Dyson Hot+Cool Link air purifier, heater, and fan for the winter: $280 (Refurb, Orig. $620)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson HP02 Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier, Heater, and Fan for $279.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $620 and currently fetching even more than that in new condition at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $340 off and the lowest we can find. Amazon charges over $400 for refurbished units. Perfect timing for both ridding your space of allergens and bacteria this fall as well as to keep things extra toasty in the winter months. This one can even keep you cool with its built-in fan come summer as well. The companion Dyson Link app provides real-time air quality reports and smartphone control alongside Alexa support and more. Ships with a 180 day Dyson warranty and you’ll find more details below.

But if it’s just a space heater you’re after to keep certain rooms or the home office a little warmer this season, take a look at the Lasko Ceramic Tower model. Among the more popular options on Amazon, it carries a $58 price tag and will save you a small fortune over today’s lead deal.

Then go check out this deal on a 2-pack of Alexa-enabled LEVOIT air purifiers as well as the HomeKit-ready Eve Room at $90 and this $86 Siri option at 20% off. Just be sure to dive into our coverage of Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier as well as the stylish BISSELL MYair models as well.

More on the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link:

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link purifier heater has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. Its 360?, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter also helps capture odors and harmful toxins.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!