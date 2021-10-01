Latest Wyze Scale S offers new thin and light design + works with Apple Health at $25

Wyze recently introduced an all-new Wyze Scale S. This is the company’s latest health-focused product that delivers a full-fledged experience in a budget-focused form factor. Delivering the ability to track 11 different body metrics, connect to fitness apps like Apple Health and Google Fit, and even a baby/pet mode, this scale could become a staple in many households. Sound interesting? Head below for all the details we have on the latest Wyze Scale S.

Wyze Scale S delivers a sleek package that you can use to track your or your baby’s weight

Wyze Scale S has a feature set that we’re used to seeing with the ability to track 11 health metrics (more on that later). But one feature that’s really nice to see is the baby/pet mode. This works by you weighing yourself to start with, then holding your baby or pet and weighing yourself again. The scale will do the math for you and tell you exactly what your little one or furry friend weighs.

Track 11 different body composition metrics with the latest Wyze Scale

You’ll find that the latest Wyze Scale S has “industry-leading” accelerometers, G-sensors, and “advanced bioelectric impedance” chips to deliver a “highly accurate” smart measurement as soon as you step on it. Speaking of stepping on it, when you set foot on the Wyze’s latest scale, it’ll capture weight, bone mass, body water percent, lean body mass, muscle mass, visceral fat, protein level, body fat percentage, BMI, metabolic age, basal metabolic rate, and soon heart rate. That’s a lot of functions from this one low-cost scale, which means this could be a great option for you if that’s something you’re in the market for.

Wyze Scale S delivers a lot of function at $25

The retail price for Wyze Scale S is $14.99, but the company charges $9.99 shipping. In all, that makes it a $24.98 scale. That’s actually pretty low-cost and budget-friendly when it comes to smart scales with this feature set, so it’s something that many will likely consider picking up for tracking health and weight loss journeys.

9to5Toys’ Take

Wyze is really working on expanding into both the high- and mid-range markets these days. The original Wyze Scale has a higher-end look to it, while the new Wyze Scale S is geared toward those with a more budget-focused mind-set. It’s nice to see that high-end features, however, are becoming more affordable overall.

