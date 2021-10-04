Save 30% on mophie’s popular iPhone 13-friendly Snap+ MagSafe Power Bank at $35

Zagg is currently offering the mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank for $34.96 shipped when code Z5SBVA20 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $50 price tag, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 to mark the second-best price to date. Delivering on-the-go power to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, mophie’s Snap+ MagSafe power bank will magnetically snap onto the back of your handset. It can dish out 5W of power to your device, which is the same as Apple’s own offering – though this one packs a larger 5,000mAh capacity battery. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Today’s lead discount is about as affordable as it gets for a MagSafe power bank from a well-known brand, but there are plenty of other compelling options on the market at similar price points. You’ll find plenty of our top picks right here, including models from Anker, Spigen, and more. That’s alongside a series of other MagSafe accessories.

Otherwise, just go see what’s on tap in our smartphone accessories guide as we kick off a new week. Ranging from official Apple cases for your iPhone 12 handset to chargers and other ways to upgrade your everyday carry, you can check out all of the offers right here.

mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini features:

Giving your phone a boost of power is now easier than ever! Just attach the snap+ juice pack mini to your phone and you’re ready to outlast the day. The snap+ juice pack mini works with the iPhone 12 series phone. You can also use the included snap adapter with other Qi-enabled smartphones to get the same, convenient charging experience. The magnetic array ensures you get a perfect charge every time.

