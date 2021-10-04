Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases see clearance sale from $17 (All-time lows)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
From $17

Amazon is now clearing out Apple’s official collection of iPhone 12 series cases starting at $17 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you’ll find the deepest discounts on the iPhone 12 mini covers, today’s markdowns extend to clear cases and leather styles for all of Apple’s now previous-generation handsets. Though our top pick is Silicone iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case starting at $29.99 for the red styling. Down from $49, you’re looking at not only a new all-time low, but also 39% in savings. Other styles are also available for a few dollars more

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Other official iPhone 12 MagSafe case deals:

Complete your iPhone 12 experience by picking up a pair of AirPods Pro now that they’ve been marked down to the best price yet at $179. Delivering $70 in savings, you can also pick up both versions of Apple’s latest AirPods starting at $109, too.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Beats drop: Studio3 ANC cans w/ Apple W1, various style...
OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even more affordable following $...
Nordstrom Rack’s athletic shoe sale offers up to ...
Upgrade your new iPad mini or iPad Pro with Apple Penci...
LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack slated to release in 202...
VIZIO’s all-new 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV sports 12...
Philips Hue’s all-new Color Smart Bulb shines bri...
Amazon’s latest eero 6/Pro Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems n...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $41 (Up to 30% off)

From $41 Learn More

All of the Best iPhone 13 cases available for purchase [Updated]

Hands-on: Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank now comes in four new delightful colors

50% off

Beats drop: Studio3 ANC cans w/ Apple W1, various styles: $170 (51% off) Gold Box

$170 Learn More
Save $60

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even more affordable following $60 discount to $240 (New low)

$240 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s athletic shoe sale offers up to 60% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

from $30 Learn More
Reg. $129

Upgrade your new iPad mini or iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 discounted to $110

$110 Learn More

LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack slated to release in 2021, but what is this mysterious new set?