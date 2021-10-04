Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygroom 7000 kit $56 + more

Amazon is now offering up to 25% off Philips Norelco men’s electric shavers including its Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof Body Trimmer and Shaver for $55.95 shipped. Going for as much as $80 at Amazon over the last year or so, it regularly fetches closer to $70 and is now at the second best price we gave tracked this year. This is a full body solution with a unique dual-sided design, five adjustable length options, and an “ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort.” The wet/dry shaver delivers 80-minutes of wireless runtime per charge and includes a handy travel case. Similar models carry 4+ star ratings from thousands at Best Buy. More deals and details below. 

Now if you’re just looking for something that can handle the face and some other light detailing, it doesn’t get much better than the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid at $35 shipped. Among the more popular options out there, this one will save you some cash and provide three length combs with your purchase. Otherwise, take a look at the $20 Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 1100 for a more affordable full-body solution. 

You’ll find a couple more notable Philips shaving deals at Amazon right now with up to $40 in savings on both higher-end shaving kits and more full-body options starting from $96 right here

Then head over to today’s Crest and Oral-B Gold Box sale for additional offers to kit out your personal care routine at up to 44% off. Plus, you’ll find loads more in our home goods deal hub

More on the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000:

  • With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones
  • This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort
  • This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

