Amazon Oral-B and Crest sale has Whitestrips from $30 + electric toothbrushes up to 44% off

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-BCrest
44% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 44% off toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest, and more. One standout is the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40 at Amazon, and even more at Walmart, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and within a couple bucks of the 2021 low. This pack also includes a pair of express 1-hour treatments to keep your smile sparkling all year round. “Safe on enamel,” they use the same “whitening ingredient as dentists,” according to Crest, and feature a no-slip grip so you can “talk and drink water while whitening teeth.” Head below for plenty more Oral-B and Crest deals. 

More Gold Box Oral-B and Crest deals:

Be sure to make your way through today’s Gold Box storage sale as well as these Amazon Fire HD tablet offers, then dive into our fashion hub to complete your fall look. This morning saw Under Armour’s End of Season Shorts Sale  go live right after Nordstrom Rack’s athletic shoe sale and you’ll find even more right here

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips:

  • Includes 14 glamorous white teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 bonus 1-hour express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous white whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste has been used for 4 weeks
  • 1-hour express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Oral-B Crest

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and...
Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Am...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $...
Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygr...
Prep for the worst: Amazon now offers up to 29% off por...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygroom 7000 kit $56 + more

$56+ Learn More

METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-bike is a great way to get around this fall at $339, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

Enjoy off-season discounts on Greenworks’ 3-tool yard care kit at $297, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $65+

SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad drops to $58 at Amazon (Reg. $65+)

$58 Learn More
30% off

PUMA’s Flash Event takes extra 30% off sale items from $7: Running shoes, apparel, more

from $7 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: October 4, 2021 – AirPods Pro hit $179, iPhone 12 cases from $17, more