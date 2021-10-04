ROCCAT’s Vulcan 120 AIMO keyboard dives to new $100 all-time low (Save $60), more

Amazon is now offering the ROCCAT Vulcan 120 AIMO Mechanical Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Usually fetching $160, today’s massive 38% cut marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $20 under our previous mention. Riding on a set of Titan tactical switches, this eSports-grade mechanical keyboard delivers a secure, satisfying keypress alongside a denounced form-factor for “20% faster” actuation than comparable keyboards. You’ll also find dedicated media and macro keys here including a volume dial, and ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting engine for intelligent, customizable backlighting. Other notable features include a durable aluminum body and detachable palm rest. Head below for more options.

For additional style, you might want to consider something with added AIMO support like the ROCCAT Burst Pro mouse for $44.99 on Amazon. Sporting a 16K DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor, this mouse makes a worthy companion to the speed you’ll find above, and the backlighting is framed gorgeously against the honeycomb interior. It’s designed for more than style though – with the perforated form-factor, this lightweight mouse clocks in at just 68g.

And if you’re interested in streaming, you can show off your brand new arsenal and more with Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card at low of $163.50. With this, you can stream and record your games at 1080p60 quality with a 4K60 HDR10 passthrough for you to enjoy as well. It also features built-in editing software, so even if you’re new to Twitch or other streaming sites, you can get started building your audience right away.

ROCCAT Vulcan 120 AIMO keyboard features:

  • ROCCAT Titan Swith Tactile – swift, precise and responsive – which makes it great for both gaming and typing
  • AIMO illumination – RGB backlighting and LED lighting effects
  • Easy-to-clean switches with special design that resists build up of dust
  • Robust, durable materials featuring reinforcing top plate with black anodized aluminum color

