Elgato’s HD60 S+ capture card with 4K60 passthrough sees new low at $163.50

Walmart is currently offering the Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card for $163.57 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $200, and currently marked down to $168.50 on Amazon, today’s savings mark a new all-time low at $6.50 under our previous mention. Designed for streamers, this capture card is ready to immortalize your gameplay at 1080p60 quality, with a 4K60 passthrough and HDR10 for you to enjoy as well. Whether you’re just breaking into online streaming or are looking to elevate your current setup, you’ll find everything you need here with built-in editing software for live commentary, voiceover, flashback recording, and other features. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget friendly? This popular AverMedia capture card still brings 1080p60 streaming to the table for $100 shipped. The plug-and-play design makes it a breeze to use, and even if the zero-lag passthrough doesn’t boast 4K60 quality or HDR10, it’s still a great way to keep tabs on what your viewers are seeing.

Streamers, gamers, and anyone else who spends dedicated time behind a screen can find even more ways to upgrade in our dedicated gaming guide. Just yesterday, we tracked a new all-time low of Intel’s flagship i9-11900K 8-core processor at $49 off. Plus, you can check out our coverage of Razer’s latest budget-focused 4K streaming gear and more from $80.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S+ features:

Broadcast your skills with this Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player. Zero-lag pass-through lets you play games in up to 4K resolution while capturing and streaming gameplay videos in Full HD. This Elgato HD60 S+ streaming media player connects easily to computers and consoles via HDMI and includes a variety of tools for adding effects and improving the quality of your stream.

