Upgrade your new iPad mini or iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 discounted to $110

Woot is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. Normally selling for $129, you’re looking at the third-best price of the year that matches our previous mention. Apple Pencil 2 delivers an upgraded iPadOS experience that’s just as compelling on the latest iPad Pros as it is on the all-new iPad mini and more. Alongside the newer design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and charging, there’s also a more ergonomic form-factor to help you tackle note taking, digital art, and more.

If you happened to pick up the new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad instead, or still have the previous-generation version, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While it lacks the unique magnetic design found above, it’ll still level up the experience of Apple’s most affordable iPad.

Those in the market for a new iPad are also in luck as we start the week, considering Apple’s most recent M1 iPad Pro is on sale. Delivering 11-inches of Liquid Retina display at up to $99 off, you can score the Apple Silicon-powered machine starting at $749.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

