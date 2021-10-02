Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $99 off starting at $749

Amazon is now discounting Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $749 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. With as much as $99 in savings across various storage capacities, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date at Amazon and the lowest in nearly two months. Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With $99 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

The weekend has arrived and you’ll find all of the best offers before we head into the weekend in our Apple guide. Notably, you can pair the 11-inch iPad Pro above with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio now that it is on sale for $110. Not to mention a whole other cast of markdowns and more.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

