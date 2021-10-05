Apple launches new $5 thriller movie sale alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

Courtesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. Packed into the lineup this time around, you’re looking at everything from popular action thrillers to crime flicks, mysteries, and more. With highlights like Uncut Gems, Jaws, Black Swan, American Psycho, and more, adding all of these films to your collection will only run you $5 each. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new $5 action flick sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $5 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $15 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Dream Horse. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, and Owen Teale.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!