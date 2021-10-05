Home Depot takes up to $200 off DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $200 off a selection of combo kits and tool bundles. Shipping is free across the board and you can take advantage of in-store pickup at no additional cost on just about everything. With notable brands like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and RYOBI included in today’s sale, now is the perfect time to upgrade your tool kit with these deep discounts. While just about all of the tasks on your annual home improvement list have likely been checked off at this point, scoring some new tools or refreshing existing models is a great way to be ready for next season. Everything comes highly-rated, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other Home Depot tool discounts today:

After you’ve shopped all of the price cuts in today’s 1-day Home Depot sale, be sure to check out all of the other ongoing markdowns for your weekend warrior setup in our tools guide.

Amazon is also discounting a wide selection of WORKPRO tools ranging from single drills to pliers, clamps, bit sets, and more. Go check out all of the discounts right here to lock-in as much as 45% in savings.

DEWALT 20-Volt MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade. The brushless random orbial sander has a variable speed dial for control from 8,000 – 12,000 OPM to match the speed to the application.

