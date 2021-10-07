Pick up ASUS’ TUF 27-inch 2K curved gaming monitor while it’s up to $111 off, more from $140

Gamestop is currently offering the ASUS 27-inch TUF WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor for $289 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $400, though currently marked down to $350 on Amazon, this marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked on this model and the best available. Packing a brilliant 2K curved display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, this monitor delivers on both visual acuity and smooth gameplay without breaking the bank. Backed by a 1ms response time, ASUS is employing its Extreme Low Motion Blur technology for lag-free gaming that goes above and beyond. Plus, it supports HDR10 for more vibrant colors and visuals. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals:

Though, we’re tracking deals on more than just monitors as of late. Just yesterday, we found some great savings on CORSAIR’s Sabre Pro gaming mouse down to just $40. That’s from a going rate of $55, marking one of the first discounts we’ve ever tracked, and a new all-time low on this ultra-low-latency gaming mouse.

ASUS 27-inch TUF gaming monitor features:

27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) 1500R gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

FreeSync Premium technology supported through DP and HDMI ports providing variable refresh rates for low latency, stuttering-free and tearing-free while gaming

