See why CORSAIR’s Sabre Pro gaming mouse is the “king of low latency” at new $40 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Sabre Pro Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped. Down from $55, today’s deal marks the largest discount we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. The Sabre Pro RGB is also available for just $5 more. Designed for high-speed performance, CORSAIR’s lightweight Sabre Pro weighs in at just 69 grams and features Quick Strike switches for faster actuation than the average gaming mouse. Backed by AXON Hyper-Processing technology, the mouse is highlighted by a crazy-high 8,000Hz polling rate. You can find out why we’ve dubbed it the “king of low-latency” in our hands-on review, then head below for more details.

Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? The SteelSeries Rival 3 might not carry quite as many premium features as found above, but you’ll still get a lightning-quick optical sensor, 3-zone RGB backlighting, and an arsenal of six programmable buttons for $30 shipped.

We’re also tracking the ROCCAT Burst Pro AIMO RGB mouse down to $45 on Amazon, if you’d rather invest in a smart lighting engine. It also comes backed by a 16K DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor and ultra-light honeycomb interior, so you can enjoy both accelerated performance and style if you don’t mind paying a bit more.

CORSAIR Sabre Pro gaming mouse features:

  • Weighing in at an ultra-light 69g to support rapid movements and twitch reflexes, the SABRE PRO’s sturdy design keeps up with your longest matches.
  • CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons use a spring-loaded design, delivering zero gap between the primary mouse buttons and their switches, so your clicks, shots, and spells are faster than ever.
  • CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology transmits your movements and clicks to your PC up to 8x faster than conventional gaming mice with 8,000Hz hyper-polling

