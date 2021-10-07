Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Holiday Collection offers beautiful pieces for your home

The Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Holiday Collection is live with beautiful pieces to celebrate the holiday season. This elegant collection features relaxed high detail textures. Monique Lhuillier expressed her love for the outdoors in this collection with delicate evergreens and winter berries. All of the pieces in this collection are designs that will last, easy to use season after season. Pricing ranges from $5 all the way up to $600. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn holiday collection.

Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Dinner Table

Impress your guests with tableware that’s stunning. Each piece in the collection is designed to beautifully layer with one another. One of the most notable items in this collection is the beautiful Set of four Monique Lhuillier Winter Berries Cotton Placemats. The gorgeous cream place setting features gold leaves and red berries that will match with any table. The placemats pair perfectly with Winter Berry Stoneware Salad Plates and they’re priced at $60.

Looking for a great way to serve friends and family their drinks? Well, check out the Monique Lhuillier Festive Dot Glasses. These glasses have a festive touch with berry dotting and could be a perfect gift for a friend or loved one. One of the best things about the glasses is that they’re dishwasher safe! The set of four is priced at $49.

Cozy Layer for Fall

The Monique Lhuillier with Faux Fur Back Throw is the ultimate cozy layer to add to your home. It will look beautiful draped over a bed, chair, or sofa. It has a faux fur layer on one side and a plush chenille touch on the other. This luxurious blanket features a yarn-dyed fiber with an incredibly rich color that holds its vibrancy over time. Best of all, you can choose from three versatile color options, including a bold red for the holiday season, and it’s priced at $189.

Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to the new Xbox x adidas shoes for the 20th anniversary Xbox footwear campaign.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!