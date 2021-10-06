Microsoft teams up with adidas for new 20th anniversary Xbox footwear campaign

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft and adidas are announcing a new global partnership to celebrate the brands’ “shared heritage of play and unveil our first console-inspired sneaker collaboration.” Head below for a closer look at the new Xbox adidas shoes.

New 20th Forum Tech Xbox adidas shoes

The new Xbox adidas shoes are officially known as the adidas Originals by Xbox sneaker — the Xbox 20th Forum Tech. They feature translucent green and black details directly inspired by the the special edition release of the original Xbox console for the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.

The adidas Forum Tech design balances nostalgia while embracing modern technology and is symbolic of how we look at our own Xbox history – celebrating the last 20 years and looking ahead to the limitless future of gaming.

According to Microsoft, these new Xbox adidas shoes are really just the beginning of the collaboration here as well. Including the “first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year,” the crossover campaign will include additional sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations:

This collaboration kicks off the global launch of the “Always Played In. Never Played Out” program, which celebrates popular eras of play over the last two decades, across sport, gaming, and lifestyle and the magic that happens when we all take time to play. As games are meant to be played, shoes are meant to be played in — from the concrete to the couch and beyond.

adidas and Xbox are running it back 20 years to where a new generation began. And just like games are meant to be played, shoes are meant to be played in. From the concrete to the couch and beyond. That’s why adidas and Xbox are coming together to bring you the next level of play with a series of adidas Originals by Xbox sneakers.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s always cool to see these gaming fashion crossovers, even if they tend to result in less than wearable designs that really just belong on a shelf in the game room. The new Xbox 20th Forum Tech Xbox adidas shoes, much like the upcoming drops, might fall in that category as well and won’t be available at retail anyway. You’ll need to follow Xbox on Twitter for your chance to win a pair:

Follow @Xbox on Twitter to stay tuned for the latest drops and ways to win your very own pair of limited-edition sneakers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!