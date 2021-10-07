Philips Hue refurb sale goes live with rare deals on outdoor lamps, bias lights, more from $15

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart home lights, accessories, and more in certified refurbished condition. Pricing throughout the sale starts at $15, with free shipping available for Prime members across the board. Though a $6 fee applies otherwise. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $279.99. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year with today’s offer saving you $60 while matching our previous mention for the 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces. Get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Philips Hue discounts:

Then go check out the latest release from Philips Hue, which is finally bringing addressable multicolor illumination into your setup. The new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip arrives with a refreshed design to complement its usual perks of robust smart home control and ability to add a splash of color to your space. Now available for purchase, you can get all of the details right here.

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

