TOMS Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide: New boots, sneakers, more from $35

The TOMS Friends and Family Event takes 30% off everything including boots, sneakers, slippers, accessories, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Elevate your fall style with the men’s Ashland Boots that are currently marked down to $119 and originally sold for $170. These boots are perfect for the fall season with a waterproof exterior and a lug outsole that promotes traction. The padded collar and insole promotes comfort and it’s also lined, which is nice for cooler weather. This style pairs nicely with chino pants for dressier events or jeans during casual outings. You can choose from three color options too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Friends and Family Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide as well as free shipping.

