Levi’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping

-
FashionLevi's
30% off + free shipping

The Levi’s Friends and Family Event is live and offering 30% off sitewide as well as free delivery on all orders. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, you can save an extra 40% off all sale items as well. This is a perfect way to update your denim for cooler weather as well as apparel and outerwear too. One of our top picks from this sale is the 501 Original Fit Jeans for men that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $60. These classic jeans will easily be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and you can choose from nine different wash options. The straight hem is also very on-trend for the fall season and allows you to roll it for a fashionable look as well. With over 3,500 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Amazon’s in-house shoes are up to 50% off: Concep...
Amazon 1-day Fossil sale from $21: Watches, wallets, ba...
J.Crew End of Season Sale cuts extra 50% off hundreds o...
Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes 20% off totals of $99:...
Nordstrom Rack Men’s Jacket Flash Sale with deals...
Amazon offers athletic sneakers up to 31% off from $31 ...
J.Crew Factory Fall Event takes 30-50% off new items: J...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Carhartt Sale offers up to ...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sitewide + 20% off orders of $100

+ 20% off Learn More
50% off

J.Crew Factory Fall Event takes 30-50% off new items: Jackets, jeans, more

from $30 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heroes of Flatlandia, iLovecraft 2 Reading, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $450

Bring GoPro HERO9 Black and its 5K recording on winter adventures at $380 (Save $70)

$380 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s in-house shoes are up to 50% off: Concept 3 by Sketchers, 206 Collective, more

from $18 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

$20 Learn More
Orig. $170

Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker also brews single-serve, now $85 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

$85 Learn More
Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $13

From $13 Learn More