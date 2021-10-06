Levi’s Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping

The Levi’s Friends and Family Event is live and offering 30% off sitewide as well as free delivery on all orders. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, you can save an extra 40% off all sale items as well. This is a perfect way to update your denim for cooler weather as well as apparel and outerwear too. One of our top picks from this sale is the 501 Original Fit Jeans for men that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $60. These classic jeans will easily be a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and you can choose from nine different wash options. The straight hem is also very on-trend for the fall season and allows you to roll it for a fashionable look as well. With over 3,500 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

