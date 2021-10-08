Apple Watch Series 7 sees pre-order discount with launch day delivery

After going up for pre-order this morning, we’re now tracking the very first discounts on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7. At Best Buy, you can score the 45mm GPS model for $399 shipped in both Midnight and Blue styles. Down from the usual $429 price tag. At $30 off, that’s a rare chance to make out for less than retail and the first of its kind. If you’re planning to pick up Apple’s latest anyway, you might as well save some extra cash along the way. Not to mention, many of the styles’ shipping dates are beginning to slip into November anyway.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Available in one of five aluminum colors or five more premium material styles, it now comes in either 41mm or 45mm sizes with a larger screen, added IP6X dust-resistance, and all of the usual fitness tracking functionality. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Alongside the upfront cash discounts, you can also save on Apple Watch Series 7 by locking in some promotions courtesy of carriers:

AT&T: Buy two and save $200

Verizon: Save $100 when you buy a GPS + Cellular model

Other Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders:

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app

Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance

