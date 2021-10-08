New all-time lows take $197 off OnePlus 9 Pro or bundle OnePlus Buds Pro at $320 off

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $872.10 shipped when code OPASMJDFHKSU has been applied at checkout. Delivering $197 in savings from the usual $1,069 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $43 under our previous mention. You can also bundle in the new OnePlus Buds Pro for $899.09 with the coupon, saving you $320 overall.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Included with the lead deal are the all-new OnePlus Buds Pro, which deliver the brand’s latest and greatest listening experience. Headlined by the inclusion of ANC for the first time in the lineup, you’re also looking at fast pairing to OnePlus phones alongside up to 38-hours of playback with a bundled Qi wireless charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Though if you’re looking to cash-in some of your additional savings, a great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case. Right now iIt’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

