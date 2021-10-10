Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s AX3000 router at low of $99 shipped (Save $30)

Walmart is currently offering TP-Link’s Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 shipped. Typically going for the $129 list price, today’s solid $30 cut is a match for the all-time new condition low. If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 without breaking the bank, this is a great way to go. TP-Link’s 4-stream router delivers speeds up to 3Gb/s over 802.11ax Wi-Fi with four Gigabit Ethernet ports for additional wired support as well. Backed by four beamforming antennas, you can enjoy steady connection in a wider area than traditional routers, even through walls or on different levels. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

If you don’t quite need such a high-speed router for your home or office needs, this popular TP-Link AX1500 router still lets you upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 for only $70. Delivering dual-band speeds of up to 1.5Gb/s, you’ll still have plenty of firepower here for streaming, basic gaming, and the like. Plus, you’ll still get plenty of range thanks to the beamforming antennas and a generally smoother connection with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology.

Looking to expand on a smart home ecosystem? These Wi-Fi 6 routers are great for handling a variety of devices throughout the home, so you can take advantage of all sorts of deals today on gadgets like the Wyze Cam V3 at low of $30, or this nifty Philips SmartSleep daylight alarm clock for 20% off. This one emulates real sunlight to help you wake up refreshed and on time, while staving off seasonal affective disorder during the low-light months.

TP-Link Archer AX3000 Router features:

Provide your home with fast and reliable wireless internet access with the TP-Link Archer AX3000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router. With this high-performance 802.11ax dual-band router, you can transfer data wirelessly at up to 2976 Mb/s over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies for smooth 4K video streaming, online games, video chats, and more. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are available for high-speed wired connections to computers, video game consoles, smart TVs, and other compatible devices. Plug a flash drive into the USB 2.0 port to share files with all connected devices on the network.

