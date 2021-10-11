Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables have high-quality AMOLED screens, 21-day battery life

Today, Amazfit announced a new lineup of GTS 3 and GTR 3 smartwatches in various styles. These new smartwatches showcase Amazfit’s innovative health, fitness, and lifestyle features that are showcased by the company’s Zepp OS. The operating system is tailored to optimize the performance of these wearables. The three different models launched today share many similarities, but we’ll break down the differences below.

Amazfit’s new flagship GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED display at 331 PPI

Leading the pack is the all-new GTR 3 Pro, which is the premium choice in Amazfit’s new lineup. You’ll find a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with a high pixel density of 331 PPI, delivering a high-quality experience all around. The larger circular display features an “impressive” screen-to-body ratio of 70.6%, making it one of the largest on the market. This allows you to view it at a glance and cycle through various features or the 150+ sports modes. You’ll also find a classic navigation crown and up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. Plus, if you forget to enter a sport mode, it automatically recognizes what you’re doing to begin tracking with no other interaction required.

The Amazfit GTR 3 delivers ample features with 21 days of battery life

While the GTR 3 Pro is designed to be the company’s flagship unit, with impressive features, the GTR 3 still packs a punch while being a more affordable and slightly smaller unit. With a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, you’ll find that the smartwatch can last up to 21 days on a single charge, nearly twice what the GTR 3 Pro can handle. However, you’ll still find that it delivers a near-bezel-less design, has extensive tracking functions, and delivers a great experience all around.

Take things up a notch with the GTS 3 from Amazfit

Opting instead for the Amazfit GTS 3, gets you a massive 1.75-inch AMOLED display at 341 PPI. It’s one of the slimmest and lightest smartwatches around, while also sporting an impressive 72.4% screen-to-body ratio, according to Amazfit. Made to be a stylish, slim smartwatch, the GTS 3 is made to pair well with any outfit you put on.

“These three watches achieve the promise of Smart Health Made Easy. The GTR 3 Pro is built to empower. The Amazfit GTR 3 is built to last. And the GTS 3 is built to move. We hope you are as excited for this new generation as we are. Connecting health with technology is the core philosophy behind the Zepp OS. And so, we created the Zepp OS to be a health-focused operating system, that helps our watches achieve our mission of making it easy for everyone to live a healthy life”, said Wayne Huang, CEO & Founder of Zepp Health.

Amazfit starts its pricing at an affordable $180 for its new lineup of smartwatches, available now

The GTR 3 and GTS 3 will start at $179.99 while the GTR 3 Pro will begin at $229.99, depending on how you configure the smartwatch. The GTR 3 and GTR 3 Pro are available to purchase starting today, and the GTS 3 will be available on October 20. Right now you’ll have to purchase these smartwatches direct from Amazfit, though we do expect them to launch on Amazon in the coming months, likely in time for the holidays.

Amazfit is sweetening the deal for those who order early. Now through October 24, if you purchase the GTR 3 or GTR 3 Pro, you’ll get a free pair of Amazfit Powerbuds included in the package. These earbuds retail for $80 on Amazon and give you a way to enjoy your tunes while working out. They’re water-resistant, feature noise cancellation, 8-hours of battery life, and even have heart rate monitoring built-in.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s nice to see lower-cost smartwatches being launched from reputable companies. Apple’s most budget-focused smartwatch is still $279, and there’s no indication that will change any time soon. Amazfit is known for offering high-quality features at a low cost, with frequent discounts coming around either through the company’s official store or Amazon, making them even more affordable. So, if you’re in the market for a high-quality, feature-packed smartwatch without spending nearly $300, Amazfit’s latest offerings could be the perfect solution for you.

