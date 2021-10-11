Feel refreshed with Chefman’s Electric Juicer at low of $36.50 shipped (Up to 48% off)

-
Amazon
Save 48% $36.50

Amazon now offers the Chefman 2-speed Electric Juicer for $36.50 shipped. Typically going for as much as $70, though recently marked down to around $50, you can save up to 48% today and mark a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 700W 2-speed motor, this juicer can transform all your l favorite fresh fruits and veggies into the perfect breakfast or post-workout beverage. It comes with a 1-quart capacity, so you can make a fair amount of juice at one time, and all of the detachable parts are dishwasher safe. Back by a 1-year warranty. See more options below.

Really just looking to enjoy some fresh-squeezed lemon or limeade? This basic hand juicer is only $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. I use a similar model to juice limes for cooking and baking, so you can get more out of this than just some refreshing beverages. I find that fresh citrus can instantly transform a dish with bright flavors and a burst of much-needed acid, so I always recommend keeping one around the kitchen.

Speaking of refreshing beverages, did you see this deal we just tracked on SodaStreams sparkling water maker for 20% off? With just a single C02 canister, you can enjoy 60-liters of crisp sparkling water whenever you like – and regardless of which juicer you go with, some fresh-squeezed fruit can go a long way towards adding some flavor and impressing your guests this Thanksgiving.

More on the Chefman 2-speed Electric Juicer:

  • CONVENIENT CONTROL: The 2-speed control switch and powerful 700-watt motor allow you to juice your way. Whether you’re juicing produce for a gym pick-me-up or using it for savory soups and sauces, the Pro Juicer can do the heavy lifting.
  • EASY-TO-CLEAN: The detachable juice pitcher and dishwasher-safe parts allow for a quick cleanup. The stainless steel and black surface wipes down easily after use and displays beautifully on your countertop.

