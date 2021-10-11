SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker hits Amazon all-time low at $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker with starter pack for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches direct, this is 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon also has the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle with hydration pack (pictured above including double the C02, flavor drops, and more) down at $127.96 shipped, which is another all-time low at 20% off the regular $160 price tag. A great way to ensure there’s freshly made sparkling water in the fridge just to your liking, each C02 cylinder creates up to 60-liters. The Terra model is also compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles for when it’s time for a refill. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

A great use of your savings here is to score even more flavor drops. The 3-packs start at around $12 Prime shipped on Amazon, allowing to serve up whatever flavor you’re in the mood for, or to mix and match your own concoctions.

Then go check out the new Hearth and Hand with Magnolia x Target collection before you dive into the rest of today’s home and kitchen deals. Amazon is offering up to 20% off Halloween treat packs alongside a host of protein snacks, but we also have some great deals on Anker’s eufy RoboVacs, this 40-piece all-purpose tool kit, a price drop on Kidde’s plug-in carbon monoxide detector, and these Casper Element memory foam mattresses.

More on the SodaStream Terra:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, quick connect 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

