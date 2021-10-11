Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Liplay isntant camera doubles as a Bluetooth printer at low of $130

Amazon is currently offering the Fujifilm Instax Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera for $129.95 shipped. Matched at B&H. Normally selling for $160, today’s savings are among the first we’ve tracked and a match for the all-time Amazon low. Building off the classic “point-and-shoot” photography of Fujifilm’s classic Instax cameras, this hybrid model sports a digital display with Bluetooth compatibility, so it works not only as an instant camera but also as a portable printer. Thanks to the hybrid design, you can snap tons of photos before choosing the best ones to print – no more wasting precious film on not-so-perfect pictures. And by connecting your smartphone, you can print pics directly from your photo library or use your phone as a remote shutter. Rated 4.5/5 stars on B&H. See more details below.

Update 10/11 @ 6:16 PM: Amazon is also offering the Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera for $99.95 shipped. Down from a going rate of $120, today’s savings are a match for the Amazon low which we’ve tracked just a few times before.

Don’t need the Bluetooth capabilities? Then this classic Instax Mini 11 instant camera could be the perfect alternative at just $59.95 shipped. Normally fetching $70, you can shave off $10 today and match the second-best price we’ve tracked, falling just $1 from the all-time low. The Instax Mini 11 sports a stylish, portable design with automatic exposure, a one-touch selfie mode, and customizable shutter buttons.

Speaking of smart cameras, did you see the deal we just tracked on D-Link’s Pan and Tilt indoor cam with Alexa for $50 shipped? That’s a massive 50% cut from what it normally goes for, but if you’d rather opt for something even more affordable, TP-Link’s Kasa Pan and Tilt cam is down to $40 as well.

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera features:

Capture and instantly print photos from the camera or directly print from your smartphone/ tablet using Bluetooth

Choose from a variety of frames and filters for more printing fun

Attach A recorded sound to your photo and play back by scanning the QR code

Easily capture Group photos by using your smartphone as a shutter button

Review and select photos before printing

