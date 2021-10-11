Kidde’s plug-in carbon monoxide detector is a must-have as we head into winter at $14.50

Amazon is offering the Kidde Plug-in Carbon Monoxide Detector for $14.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $19, today’s deal marks the second-best all-time that we’ve tracked and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2021. If you have a natural gas or propane stove, fireplace, or any other appliance in your home, then having a CO detector is an absolute must. As we head into the winter months, more people will begin to use their gas fireplaces and furnaces. This CO detector will alert you if dangerous levels of carbon monoxide are found in your home. It plugs into the wall for 24/7 operation and even functions during a power outage thanks to the included two AA batteries. Head below for more.

Trade carbon monoxide detection for smoke to save some serious cash. Kidde’s highly-rated battery-powered smoke detector is under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. If you already have CO detectors, it’s a no-brainer alternative here, as everybody needs a quality smoke detector in every room. Just keep in mind that’s all this model will keep you alerted to.

Speaking of protecting your home, simply install Wyze Cam V3 to keep an eye on things while you’re away. It has many handy features, like color night vision, continuous local recording, and a low price of just $30. Down from $36, that marks the best we’ve seen in all of 2021, making now a great time to buy.

More on the Kidde CO Detector:

CO detector that alerts with a warning signal against dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in your home

Easy & quick installation – plugs directly into your home’s standard wall outlet, 85 decibel alarm alerts of fire

Protects during a power failure – 2-AA batteries, included with pack, provide backup service in the event of a power outage

