Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade at 2021 low of $30 (Reg. $36)

-
AmazonWyze
Reg. $36 $30

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera for $30.29 shipped. Typically fetching $36, like you’d pay directly from Wyze with the included shipping fee, you’re looking at the best price of the year that’s a few cents under our previous mention and an all-around rare chance to save. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, added motion detection, and continuous recording. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.

In order to take advantage of the continuous recording features noted above, you’ll need a microSD card. That’s why we recommend using some of your savings towards this popular 32GB Samsung offering that arrives with enough room to keep days of footage at a time. In conjunction with the cloud storage, this is a great way to tailor the footage backlog to your liking.

For a more unique way to expand your smart home, we’re tracking the very first discount on Govee’s new smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip. Delivering Alexa and Assistant support, this offering arrives with addressable multicolor lighting at a new low of $51.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room.  An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Wyze

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This sleek RFID-blocking wallet keeps your cards neat a...
Stock up on Orgain plant-based protein powder, shakes, ...
Explore new horizons with these best-selling Kindle eBo...
Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light packs sunrise/sunset s...
Funimation box sets and more up to 63% off: Cowboy Bebo...
Sony’s popular XM3 true wireless earbuds deliver ...
Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Ring falls to...
Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are down t...
Show More Comments

Related

See your entire home even in the dark with color night vision on the all-new Wyze Cam Pan V2

Save $30

Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s AX3000 router at low of $99 shipped (Save $30)

$99 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on LEGO’s new 1,700-piece Harry Potter and Hermione figure set

$60 or less Learn More
Save 38%

This sleek RFID-blocking wallet keeps your cards neat and safe at low of $16 (Save 38%)

$16 Learn More
Save 38%

Stock up on Orgain plant-based protein powder, shakes, and more at up to 38% off today only

From $13 Learn More
Save now

Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones

$100 off Learn More
Save 73%

Explore new horizons with these best-selling Kindle eBooks starting at just $1 (Up to 63% off)

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $200

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light packs sunrise/sunset simulation at $160 (Save 20%)

$160 Learn More