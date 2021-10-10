Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade at 2021 low of $30 (Reg. $36)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera for $30.29 shipped. Typically fetching $36, like you’d pay directly from Wyze with the included shipping fee, you’re looking at the best price of the year that’s a few cents under our previous mention and an all-around rare chance to save. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, added motion detection, and continuous recording. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.

In order to take advantage of the continuous recording features noted above, you’ll need a microSD card. That’s why we recommend using some of your savings towards this popular 32GB Samsung offering that arrives with enough room to keep days of footage at a time. In conjunction with the cloud storage, this is a great way to tailor the footage backlog to your liking.

For a more unique way to expand your smart home, we’re tracking the very first discount on Govee’s new smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip. Delivering Alexa and Assistant support, this offering arrives with addressable multicolor lighting at a new low of $51.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

