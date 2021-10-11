Skullcandy Vinyl + Indy Fuel wireless earbuds see first discounts from $30 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering Skullcandy’s Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds for $59.99 shipped. With a going rate of $100, today’s massive 40% discount marks the first we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Sporting a true wireless design, these earbuds are ready for any adventure with IP55 water-, sweat-, and dust-resistance. You’ll also find 30-hours of total battery life here thanks to the included charging case, as well as three different EQ settings for if you’re listening to music, a podcast, or a movie. Plus, they have Tile technology built-in, so you can track them down with your smartphone in case they ever get away from you. See more details below the jump.

If you’re in the market for something a little more basic, these budget-friendly Vinyl by Skullcandy earbuds are only $29.99 shipped. That’s down from a going rate of about $35.50, setting the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. While you won’t find adjustable EQ of Tile compatibility here, they do sport a water-resistance design with up to 14-hours of battery life, plus the ability to use either bud on its own, as you’d find in our lead deal. So for half the price we’re seeing above, these are definitely worth considering.

Though if it’s a premium listening experience you’re after, it doesn’t really get better than Apple’s unparalleled AirPods Max at $100 off. These hi-fi cans combine best-in-class active noise cancellation with Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and 20-hour battery life to keep the tunes going all night long. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date, so it might be wise to hop on this deal before it’s gone.

Skullcandy Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds feature:

30 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge + Wireless Charging Case

Full Media Controls on Each Bud, Use Either Bud Solo

3 EQ Modes (Music, Movie, Podcast)

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Built-In Tile Technology

