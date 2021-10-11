UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 by 60% in ‘under 30 minutes’ [Deal]

Ever since MagSafe made a comeback with iPhone 12, faster power adapters have become increasingly popular. Until now, 20W has been commonplace, but UGREEN is turning up the heat with an even faster solution at a similar price point. The new UGREEN 25W USB-C adapter features a compact design that is paired with foldable prongs to keep it as small as possible. Best of all, iPhone 13 and other smartphones should be able to utilize all of its power. Continue reading to learn more.

Many would agree that we are finally getting to a place where most smartphones can last a full day, but that hasn’t stopped companies from developing even faster-charging solutions. A new UGREEN 25W power adapter is the latest to push the limits of smartphone charging, with the promise that it can fully charge “Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra within 1 hour” and take an “iPhone 13 from 0% to 60% in less than 30 minutes.”

Despite those speeds, it spans just 1.58 by 1.26 by 1.3 inches in size. This makes it easy to throw in a bag or even carry in your pocket. UGREEN even tosses a 6.6-foot charging cable into the mix, making it a value-packed offering to boot.

Pricing and availability

The new UGREEN 25W USB-C power adapter is available now, and ships with a 6.6-foot charging cable. It has a list price of $18.99, but is accompanied by a launch discount in the form of an on-page $3 off coupon that reduces the cost for early adopters to $15.99. For comparison, many slower 20W solutions sell for a similar price and do not include a charging cable. With this release, UGREEN is clearly pressuring its competitors.

9to5Toys’ Take

Power adapters across all iPad models, MacBook Air, many smartphones (when included), and a bunch of other devices land somewhere between 15W and 30W these days. Bearing this in mind, the new UGREEN 25W offering could be an ideal compromise for quite a few folks.

With more gear crossing the threshold for multi-day usage between charges, you may already be in a place where one adapter with adequate power can do it all. This situation rings especially true for me when traveling for a day or two here and there, paving the way for UGREEN’s latest accessory to become a go-to option for folks that find themselves in a similar boat.

