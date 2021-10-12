Apple launches $10 or less movie sale with Halloween classics and more

Halloween may not be for a few more weeks, but that isn’t stopping Apple from rolling out a new batch of movie discounts this week to get you in the spooky spirit ahead of time. Starting at $5, you’ll find everything from classic horror flicks like Cabin In the Woods, American Psycho, and The Blair Witch Projector to other films that are fitting for the season like Aliens, Signs, and much more. Head below for all of the highlights.

Apple rolls out pre-Halloween movie sale

Starting at $5, Apple’s latest movie sale discounts a selection of horror movies, thrillers, Halloween classics, and much more. Available at different price points, everything is down from the usual $10 to $20 price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Plus, all of the films will become permanent additions to your collection.

$5

$8

$10

