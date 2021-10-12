elago Locator Apple TV remote case with AirTag slot sees first discounts to $14, more from $9

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its R5 Locator Apple TV Siri Remote Case for $14.24 when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching up to $16, you’re looking at the very first discount on the all-new release that just launched earlier this summer. The elago R5 Locator Case arrives with a unique design that not only covers your remote in a soft silicone cover for some added protection against any potential damage, but also helps prevent being lost in the couch cushions. A slot on the inside lets you place in an AirTag, delivering all of the tracking features from Apple’s item finders to the home theater. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for another discount.

If you’d just prefer to add some protection to your Siri Remote and don’t need the item finding features, the more simplistic elago R1 Case is also on sale right now and marked down to $8.79 at Amazon. Just apply code 20R121BKFB3 at checkout in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Protecting your new Siri Remote from scratches and nicks, elago’s latest case arrives with a soft silicone material and slim design. One of the more unique things about this cover is that there’s built in magnets which allow you to stick the remote onto the side of a TV or elsewhere in your home theater to avoid having your couch cushions claim yet another misplaced accessory.

Or if you’re looking to get in on the latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote for the first time, we’re tracking a discount on the new streaming media player. It is now down to an Amazon low of $160, making a great opportunity to upgrade your home theater.

elago R5 Locator Apple TV Siri Remote Case features:

Unlike other generic cases that offer low quality materials and mediocre shock protection, the elago 2021 R5 Intelli case case is made with a thick layer of premium silicone that protects your Apple TV remote from drops and other mishaps from daily use. The R5 has an added slot to make this case compatible with apple airtags! Design of the R5 was inspired when our design team was looking for ways to track the remote by making a case design that is compatible with apple airtags! Never lose your remote again!



