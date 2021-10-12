Add a 3,800-lumen outdoor LED floodlight to your yard for just $20 (Save $15)

Freelicht Lighting (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3,800-lumen LED Outdoor Flood Light for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page $15 off coupon to secure the discounted price. With a normal price of $35, today’s deal marks one of the best discounts that we’ve tracked all-time. This LED fixture delivers 3,800-lumens of 5000K light to your outdoor space. There are three adjustable heads to aim the light exactly where you need it. Plus, wiring is simple and it’s IP65 waterproof, ready to handle just about any type of weather you experience at home. Head below for more.

Instead of wiring in a new light, consider instead picking up a 2-pack of solar-powered LED spotlights. This 2-pack of Vont solar floodlights is available on Amazon for $15.99 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down from its normal going rate of $26 and is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Needing no wires to function, you’ll just have to place these lights in your yard and wait for the sun to charge the built-in battery.

Planning on tackling other DIY projects? Home Depot has you covered this week with a plethora of discounts available on Milwaukee, DEWALT, RYOBI, and more. Up to $200 in savings is available, and you’ll even find a 6-tool combo kit for just $199. If this sounds like something that interests you, head on over to our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the Freelicht Outdoor LED Floodlight:

Excellent Brightness: With ultra-bright LED beads as our security light source, it can produce up to 3800LM and 5000K (daylight white) superior brightness at a low-power of 40W which surely provides you more visible area than others. Our security light can save more than 90% electricity bill compared with the traditional 200W halogen bulbs. ETL certificated.

Adjustable Heads and Wide Application: With 3 adjustable and innovative heads, our outdoor security light provides a larger lighting area. It can easily light up the place wherever you want, which is quite an ideal flood light for your garage, backyard, soffit, porch, driveway to provide you extra safety and reliance.

Easy Installation and IP65 Waterproof: This outdoor security light can be easily and quickly installed with a few simple wiring steps. And its full aluminum covered heads’ back with upgraded heat dissipation ensures a longer and safer lifespan of up to 50,000h. IP65 waterproof ensures the light is protected against even harsh weather conditions like snow, wind, rainstorm, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!