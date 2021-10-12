Home Depot takes up to $200 off Milwaukee, DEWALT, more + $199 6-tool RYOBI combo kit

This week only only, as part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot offers up to $200 off various Milwaukee, Makita, DEWALT, and RYOBI power tools and combo kits. Shipping is free across the board, and many items are available with no-cost in-store pickup. Our favorite from this sale is the Milwaukee M18 7-tool Combo Kit at $799. For comparison, it normally goes for $999 with today’s deal saving you 20%, marking the best price that we’ve seen since July. Milwaukee’s expansive kit includes everything you need to tackle just about any DIY task you’ll come across. This comes from the fact that it includes a Hackzall, multi oscillating tool, circular saw, cut off angle grinder, drill/driver, impact driver, and LED worklight. You’ll also find two 3Ah batteries included as well as a tool bag and charger to round it out. Rated a stellar 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy DIYers. Head on over to Home Depot’s landing page to see everything on sale, and be sure to keep reading to find a $199 6-tool combo kit from RYOBI that we’re currently seeing discounted.

Outside of today’s sale, Home Depot is also offering the RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. Down $144 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to the price that we normally see similar kits go for. I got the 5-tool combo kit that includes all of the tools with this deal, outside of the orbital sander that I ended up buying later. I love RYOBI tools and have found them to be great for both fine woodworking and DIY tasks alike. You’ll also get two batteries here, one being 4Ah and the other 1.5Ah. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY tools guide for other ways to save. That’s where we’ll put all of the deals and sales that we find around the web. Plus, we have a handy guide that walks through the different brands of tools and what you should pick up first when planning to tackle DIY projects.

More on the Milwaukee 7-tool Combo Kit:

The MILWAUKEE M18 7 Piece Combo Kit features an M18 ½” Drill Driver, the most compact in its class to access the tightest work spaces while delivering users 500 in-lbs of torque and up to 1,800 RPM. The M18 ¼” Hex Impact Driver offers the best power to size ratio among like competitors with up to 2,750 RPM, 3,450 IPM and 1,500 in-lbs of fastening torque for class-leading performance. The M18 6-½” Circular Saw has a 3,500 RPM motor that easily and quickly cuts tough material such as LVL headers. The M18 HACKZALL features a one-handed design for superior control and versatility with the ability to perform fast cuts through a wide range of material such as wood, metal and PVC. The M18 4-½” Grinder is the only cordless option on the market that has the user-preferred paddle switch for comfortable operating in various positions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

