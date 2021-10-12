Power your RV, more with a 2-pack of Renogy 100W 12V solar panels at $181 (Reg. $229)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Renogy 100W Solar Panels for $180.92 shipped. Down from $229, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months at Amazon. These solar panels deliver up to 100W each on a 12V system, which is more than enough power to run your RV while parked at a campsite. Plus, they’re designed to withstand winds of up to 2400PA and snow loads of as much as 5400PA. You’ll find installation is simple with pre-drilled holes for mounting, securing, and even grounding. Head below for more.

If your energy needs don’t require 175W of power, then Renogy’s 50W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great alternative. While it doesn’t provide the same amount of wattage as today’s lead deal, coming in at $93.50 on Amazon saves you quite a bit.

More on the Renogy 100W Solar Panel:

Reliable Advanced encapsulation material with multi-layered sheet laminations enhance cell performance and provide a long service life.

Durable: positive output tolerance (0-3%); withstands high winds (2400PA) and snow loads (5400PA)

Versatile Use it for your RV when camping, or during beach trips with the family, either way this monocrystalline panel provides you with the most efficiency per space.Maximum Series Fuse Rating: 15A

