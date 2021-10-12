Spigen releases tailor-made MagSafe mounts for Tesla EVs with 20% off launch discount

Spigen has released all sorts of products this year, many of which work with MagSafe. The latest offerings to join the company’s burgeoning lineup include a couple of MagSafe Tesla mounts. One attaches to the in-vehicle screen while the other is affixed to the dashboard. Both models boast the clean aesthetic that we’ve come to expect from Spigen. With support for MagSafe, anyone that owns an iPhone 12 or 13 will be able to easily suspend their device with only a minimal amount of effort required. Continue reading to learn more.

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Tesla Screen Mount

Among the two latest additions to the Spigen OneTap lineup is a screen-based mount that can be attached to all Tesla Model 3 and Y vehicles as well as the 2021 iterations of Model S and X. It is adhered to the back of the screen using what Spigen cites as automotive-grade, residue-free tape. Specifically calling out that the adhesive does not leave residue behind will undoubtedly be a huge relief for just about every Tesla owner interested in this mount.

The Spigen OneTap MagSafe Tesla Screen Mount can be used in either landscape or portrait orientation by simply flipping it up or down via an adjustable swing arm. While it isn’t entirely clear how it works, Spigen also describes a “convenient magnetic organizer for storing your Lightning cable.”

Spigen OneTap MagSafe Tesla Dashboard Mount

Folks who prefer to have their iPhone to the left of the steering wheel instead of the right can opt for the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Tesla Dashboard Mount instead. Compatibility is quite limited with this model, with only 2020 iterations of Tesla Model 3 and Y being supported. Once set up, an adjustable design allows you to dial in your preferred viewing angle.

Pricing and availability

It doesn’t matter which style of Spigen’s OneTap Tesla MagSafe mounts you prefer, both have a list price of $39.99. Surprisingly, both models have received a launch discount that slashes 20% off and comes in the form of an on-page coupon at Amazon. This allows early adopters to take either model for a spin at $31.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Much like Apple, Tesla vehicles frequently receive tailor-made products. Spigen’s new OneTap Tesla MagSafe mounts are simply the latest example of this. While most owners would rather have some sort of direct Apple CarPlay or Android Auto integration in their vehicle, Spigen’s OneTap lineup will undoubtedly help bridge that gap for a reasonable price.

