ASUS’ eye-catching Aura Wi-Fi 6 gaming router returns to $200 all-time low (Rare discount)

Amazon is offering the ASUS RT-AX82U Aura RGB Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Router for $199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Usually going for $230, today’s rare discount is only one of a handful, matching the all-time low. Paving the way with some lightning-fast 5,400MB/s speeds over Wi-Fi 6, ASUS’ flashy gaming router is more than meets the eyes. Under the hood, you’ll find AiMesh compatibility, a unique mobile gaming mode, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a USB 3.2 port for extra wired coverage. That’s alongside the RGB backlighting which makes the sleek design stand out even more in my opinion. Over 900 Best Buy customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. See more details below.

TP-Link also has some solid options for anyone looking to give Wi-Fi 6 a try without breaking the bank, like this AX1800 smart router for $80. Delivering dual-band speeds of up to 1,800MB/s, it’s not quite as powerful as ASUS gaming router, but still makes a great option for smaller setups with a 1. 5 GHz quad-core processor, four beamforming antennas for secure coverage, and Alexa integration.

Though if you’re looking for seamless coverage that can’t be beat, you’ll definitely want to check out ASUS’ ZenWifi mesh router system at a new all-time low of $390 shipped. These powerhouse routers arrive with unprecedented 6,600MB/s speeds over an area of up to 5,500-square feet – perfect for gaming, 4K or even 8K streaming, hosting smart home devices, and more.

ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

ASUS RT-AX82U is the only choice for Mobile Gaming. Enjoy the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever with the ASUS RT-AX82U dual-band WiFi 6 router. It delivers ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, and is packed with advanced technology, including Mobile Game Mode for a lag-free, low-latency mobile gaming experience, Lifetime Free Internet Security, and AURA RGB effect for your custom lighting needs.

