Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Car Wash Mitt now $9 (Reg. $19) + more up to 53% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 53% off Chemical Guys car cleaning gear. One standout is the Chemical Guys Big Mofo Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly just shy of $19 over at Amazon, this is at least $10 or 53% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a great chance to score one for next season, give the car a couple more good cleans before the snow falls, or just for in-garage cleaning all year round. Measuring 12-inches by 4-inches thick, this is the brand’s extra large wash mitt that “pulls off abrasive dirt, grit, and grime without scratching or swirling paint.” Head below for more Chemical Guys gear.

While not quite as large, you can save slightly more by going with the Amazon Basics Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Mitt. It comes in at under $7.50 Prime shipped, is even more popular among Amazon customers, and will keep more cash in your pocket.

Just be sure to browse through today’s Woot Chemical Guys sale for more deals on microfiber towels, full-on car cleaning kits, shampoo, foam canons, and more from $9 Prime shipped.

While we are talking the garage, Amazon launched a massive tool sale this morning featuring DEWALT cordless kits, BLACK+DECKER gear, and much more from $5. You’ll up to 40% in savings and even more in our DIY guide.

More on the Chemical Guys Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitt:

Big bad lifted trucks, RVs, buses, and trailers can only be handled by Big bad mofos. Clean extra large vehicles with the Chemical Guys Big moto microfiber car wash mitt. This gigantic slab of plush microfiber chenille pulls off abrasive dirt, grit, and grime without scratching or swirling paint, glass, metal, or optical plastic. The Big plush mitt measures 12” square, and over 4” thick.

