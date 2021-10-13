Amazon launches massive up to 40% off tool sale: DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more from $5

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a wide range of tools and accessories from DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and Craftsman. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from just $5 and range from accessories for tools you already have to full on drill kits, oscillating multi-tools, saws, workbenches, and much more. This is a great time to upgrade the workshop and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sales down below.
DEWALT tool deals:
- 20V Max Impact Driver Kit $99 (Reg. $204)
- 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit $125 (Reg. $200+)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit $515 (Reg. $735+)
- 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Kit $156 (Reg. $220+)
- Compound 12-Inch Miter Saw $199 (Reg. $245+)
- Or with stand for $299
- Plus more corded DEWALT tool deals…
- Plus more cordless DEWALT tool deals…
BLACK+DECKER tool deals:
- Mouse Detail Sander $28 (Reg. $37+)
- Workmate Portable Workbench $27 (Reg. $34)
- 20V Max String Trimmer $80 (Reg. $100)
- 20V Max Pole Saw $100 (Reg. $130+)
- 20V MAX Leaf Blower $76 (Reg. $100)
- Plus Craftsman tools from $78…
- And much more from $5…
Then head over to our DIY and outdoor tools guide for even more deals including this Home Depot tool sale, this offer on Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife, and much more right here.
More on the DEWALT cordless drill combo kit:
- DCD996 in cordless drill combo kit has a DEWALT-built high power, high efficiency brushless motor that delivers up to 75% more runtime vs. 18V NiCad brushed motors.
- DCD996 has a heavy-duty 1/2-inch ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts for superior bit gripping strength of the cordless tools combo kit
- DCF887 has a DEWALT built brushless motor for longer run time of drill/ impact driver combo kit
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!