Amazon launches massive up to 40% off tool sale: DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more from $5

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a wide range of tools and accessories from DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, and Craftsman. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start from just $5 and range from accessories for tools you already have to full on drill kits, oscillating multi-tools, saws, workbenches, and much more. This is a great time to upgrade the workshop and you’ll find all of our top picks from the sales down below. 

DEWALT tool deals:

BLACK+DECKER tool deals:

More on the DEWALT cordless drill combo kit:

  • DCD996 in cordless drill combo kit has a DEWALT-built high power, high efficiency brushless motor that delivers up to 75% more runtime vs. 18V NiCad brushed motors.
  • DCD996 has a heavy-duty 1/2-inch ratcheting nitro-carburized metal chuck with carbide inserts for superior bit gripping strength of the cordless tools combo kit
  • DCF887 has a DEWALT built brushless motor for longer run time of drill/ impact driver combo kit

