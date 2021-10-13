Enjoy a rare $70 discount on this HomeKit-enabled Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon kit at $230

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Nanoleaf Hexagons Smarter Kit with Expansion for $229.99 shipped. You’ll find that today’s deal includes the $200 7-panel Smarter Kit, a $70 3-panel Expansion Kit, and the $30 Hexagon Remote, for a total savings of $70 and marking the best price that we’ve tracked all-time for a similar kit. Nanoleaf’s Shapes Hexagon Smart Kit is a great way to give your smart home a visual upgrade. With a total of 10 hexagons and the remote here, which deliver HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility out of the box. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Sure, it doesn’t offer wall-mounted light, but you can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with Amazon’s entire Echo device lineup. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

For other HomeKit-enabled lighting deals, don’t forget that Philips Hue is currently taking 20% off a selection of its outdoor-rated products as we head into the holiday season. Whether you’re after Halloween decoration or Christmas lights, Philips Hue is a great option all around.

More on Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons:

Smart modular light panels for complete design freedom and customization. The ultimate statement piece to bring life to any plain space and set the perfect mood for every occasion.

