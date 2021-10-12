Philips Hue launches 20% off outdoor HomeKit lighting bundle sale just in time for Halloween

Ahead of Halloween, Philips Hue is launching a new bundle sale across a selection of its popular outdoor smart home lights and accessories. Shipping is free across the board. With plenty of time before all of the trick-or-treaters arrive at the end of the month, this sale is giving you a chance to outfit the front yard or porch with some spooky multicolor lighting. Across various packages, you’ll be able to save 20% and score some of the best values to date on outdoor lightstrips, spotlights, and more. Head below for all of the details.

Across the Philips Hue Halloween sale, you’ll find a collection of bundles centered around bringing multicolor lighting to your yard. While you’ll need an existing Hue hub in order to take advantage of the smart home features like HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, the packages include all of the gear you’ll need otherwise. There’s everything from spotlights to accessories that take your setup to the next level just in time to bring the smart home outdoors.

A particular highlight falls to the Outdoor Lightstrip and Outdoor Motion Sensor bundle at $119.98. Down from the combined $150 value, you’re looking at the best value of the year and $30 in savings. This is a pretty notable way to liven up your porch come the end of the month, as you’ll be able to set up the lightstrip to turn on with various lighting effects with the motion sensor when one of the costume-clad neighborhood kids comes to score some candy.

Otherwise, you’ll want to shop the rest of the sale right here for other ways to save 20%. Though if you’re find going with an off-brand lighting solution that ditches the HomeKit support, be sure to go shop the ongoing Govee Halloween sale for some more affordable Philips Hue alternatives at up to 50% off.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

